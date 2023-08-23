Power outage forces police to cancel news conference on auto theft ring investigation dubbed 'Project Vinny'

Peel police will no longer be providing an update this morning on the investigation into an auto theft ring that led to the recovery of stolen vehicles.

Deputy Chief Marc Andrews, of the community policing operations command, and Det.-Sgt. Mike Mavity were scheduled to speak at a news conference today to discuss the results of Project Vinny but the event was cancelled due to a power outage at Peel Regional Police headquarters.

Police have not said when they will reschedule the news conference.