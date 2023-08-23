Power outage forces police to cancel news conference on auto theft ring investigation dubbed 'Project Vinny'

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police) A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton