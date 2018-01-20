

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





City crews hope to fill thousands of potholes across Toronto today as part of a one-day blitz made necessary by the recent freeze and thaw cycle.

A total of 55 crews will be filling potholes between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., up from the 25 crews that are usually dedicated to filling potholes on any given day.

The crews will largely be focusing on main arterial roads and expressways during the blitz.

“We think that we will prepare probably thousands of potholes today. We will have 55 crews out and if each crew does 50 to 80 potholes that is a lot of potholes we will repair in one day,” Superintendent of Road Operations told CP24 on Saturday morning. “It is a little bit repetitive but it is something that needs to be done.”

Mills said that drivers should expect some minor delays on Saturday, given the number of crews on the roads.

He said that it is important that drivers “slow down” and give the crews space to operate.

“We are here to help and you know what you will notice a considerable difference tomorrow when you are out on the roads,” he promised.

The city fills about 210,000 potholes every year, though there was a drop in the number of potholes filled through the first few weeks of 2018 due to the prolonged deep freeze.

The city’s spends about $4 to $5 million on filling potholes each year.