PARRY SOUND, Ont. -- Ontario's provincial police say they're investigating after several people appeared to "overdose" on cannabis after eating brownies served at a community lunch.

Police did not provide details about the event in Whitestone, Ont., including when it took place.

But they say several attendees required medical attention after eating the brownies.

Police say they experienced symptoms such as dry mouth, disorientation and occasional nausea.

Police say no one suffered lasting effects from the spiked dessert.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.