Possible human remains discovered at Downsview construction site
Published Thursday, September 16, 2021 1:04PM EDT
TORONTO -- Police are attending a construction site in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood after crews discovered possible human remains.
It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Police say that detectives with 32 Division are on site now and that work has been suspended at the site while the investigation takes place.
No further details have been released at this time.