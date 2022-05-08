Portion of Toronto highway reopens following lengthy closure due to collision
A collision that closed a portion of Highway 401 in Scarborough for hours on Sunday sent seven people to hospital, including two with serious injuries.
The crash happened on the eastbound express lanes of the highway near Kennedy Road just after 4:15 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a transport truck.
Toronto Fire said one person needed to be extricated following the collision.
Two people were taken to trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said. Five others were transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
The collision prompted a lengthy closure of all eastbound express lanes near Kennedy Road, leaving many stuck on the highway.
People seen standing on Highway 401 near Kennedy Road after a collision halted traffic. (MTO)
Traffic cameras captured people getting out of their vehicles and standing on the road.
Some were also seen turning their vehicles around and driving in the opposite direction to get out of the traffic jam.
The highway reopened just before 8:30 p.m.
