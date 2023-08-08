Portion of O'Connor Drive reopens after gas line struck in East York

A portion of O'Connor Drive that was closed after a worker struck a gas line has now reopened.

Toronto police said at around 8:20 a.m. on Monday a machine hit a gas line near O’Connor Drive and Dohme Avenue, which is just west of Bermondsey Road.

Police and fire crews rushed to the scene and the leak has been capped.

O'Connor Drive from Bermondsey Road to Curity Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions, but has since reopened.

Police also said that buildings in the immediate area were being evacuated.

