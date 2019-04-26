

Chris Fox, CTV news Toronto





A significant portion of the northbound Don Valley Parkway has reopened after a police investigation on Friday.

All northbound lanes were closed between the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Road while police investigated the circumstances surrounding the death of a 56-year-old man.

Police said the man was struck by at least one vehicle near the Millwood Road overpass at around 10:30 a.m.

“Witnesses said that a male, we’ve learned to be a 56-year-old male from Toronto we believe, found his way to the roadway and was struck by a northbound travelling car,” Toronto Traffic Services Sgt. Brett Moore told CP24.

Police said that they are still working to determine how the man got onto the highway.

“That’s part of our investigation,” Moore said.

According to Moore, officers had to comb through about 300 meters of roadway while investigating the incident.

The roads reopened around 2:15 p.m.