Portion of Lake Shore Boulevard closed after debris fell from building
An area around a building near Lake Shore Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way is blocked off by police tape after debris fell from a building on April 18, 2019.
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 8:12AM EDT
A portion of Lake Shore Boulevard has been closed in downtown Toronto due to debris falling from a residential building.
Toronto police say some sort of paneling started falling from a building near Dan Leckie Way sometime before 6:30 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
Officers are on scene. An area around the building has been cordoned off to allow for an investigation and clean up.
Lake Shore Boulevard has been closed in both directions between Bathurst Street and Dan Leckie Way.
