

CTV News Toronto





A portion of Lake Shore Boulevard has been closed in downtown Toronto due to debris falling from a residential building.

Toronto police say some sort of paneling started falling from a building near Dan Leckie Way sometime before 6:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Officers are on scene. An area around the building has been cordoned off to allow for an investigation and clean up.

Lake Shore Boulevard has been closed in both directions between Bathurst Street and Dan Leckie Way.

More to come…