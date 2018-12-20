

CTV News TOronto





A portion of Highway 7 in Vaughan is expected to remain closed until about midnight due to a major gas leak in the area.

York Regional Police said that a construction vehicle struck and ruptured a gas line Thursday afternoon.

Highway 7 has been closed in both directions between Islington Avenue and Pine Valley Drive.

There is no estimated time of repair for the gas leak, but officials said the closure could extend into the late evening.