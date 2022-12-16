Portion of Dundas Street West that closed due to sinkhole expected to reopen Monday

A portion of Dundas Street in the city's west end that has been blocked following the discovery of a sinkhole last month could reopen as early as next week.

Councillor Alejandra Bravo confirmed on Friday that vehicular traffic on Dundas Street West, between Brock and Sheridan Avenues, is expected to resume on Monday.

"My team has been collaborating closely with Toronto Water, TTC and several other City divisions to ensure that work has been well coordinated and takes the minimum amount of time possible. While the initial estimate for completion was end of January 2023, great progress has been made and the road will reopen shortly," Bravo said in a post on her website.

The sinkhole was first discovered on Nov. 24 during sewer replacement work, prompting city officials to close the road to all traffic. The void, which is 20 by 20 inches wide and three to four feet deep, was under streetcar tracks.

Work to fill the void began immediately.

Repair work underway on Dundas Street between Brock and Sheridan Avenues (CTV News Toronto/ Phil Tsekouras).

Bravo said Toronto Water is expected to complete road restoration by Saturday morning. The TTC will then take over the site for track sweeping, salting and streetcar overhead wire reinstatement.

That work is anticipated to be done on Monday morning, and the road will be unblocked by the afternoon or evening.

The possible early road reopening is welcome news for many businesses in the area that had been impacted by the work.

Many told CTV News Toronto earlier this month that the closure came simultaneously as the holiday shopping season was starting to ramp up.

Sidewalks are open during the repair, allowing stores to remain open. However, businesses said construction does not really draw customers.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Hannah Alberga