Portion of Burlington Skyway to close every Friday evening this month for critical repairs

The Niagara-bound lanes of the Burlington Skyway will be closed to traffic every Friday evening this month for critical repairs.

The westbound closures begin at 8 p.m. and are expected to reopen at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation said the work involves removing and replacing the bridge's expansion joints, which are critical as they ensure the continuity of the road surface and the load-bearing capacity and movement.

Motorists are urged to plan an alternate route while the closure is in effect.

According to the City of Burlington, in case of bad weather, the work will be rescheduled for the next night.