A portion of 16th Avenue in Markham has been closed after a small aircraft crashed just north of Buttonville Airport on Tuesday.

According to Markham Fire, two people were being treated by paramedics following the incident. The extent of injuries is not yet known, but police said on social media that the “pilot is fine.”

An investigator with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been sent to the scene of the crash. In a statement, the agency described the incident as a “runway excursion.”

The eastbound and westbound lanes of 16th Avenue are closed between Highway 404 and Woodbine Avenue as police investigate the incident. The exit and on ramp to the highway has also been closed to traffic.

Aerial footage of the crash shows the small aircraft lying in a ditch beside the roadway. In the video, a fence on the other side of the road appears to be broken.

The road closure is expected to last for a few hours, police said.