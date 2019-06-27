

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Porter Airlines says a telecom outage in the United States that resulted in the cancellation of several flights has now been resolved.

The issue, which began at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, impacted the airline’s website, passenger processing, and its reservation systems.

Long lineups were seen at check-in counters at Billy Bishop Airport on Wednesday night and a number of passengers expressed frustration over delays and a lack of information.

On Wednesday night, passengers flying to Canadian destinations were able to depart after being checked in manually but people travelling to U.S. destinations were still unable to take off.

The airline confirmed on Thursday morning that the issues had finally been fixed.

“The telecom outage has been resolved. Passengers will be re-booked on flights as soon as possible, based on availability. New flight information will be sent by email cased on contact info provided within the reservation,” Porter tweeted.

The company added that those who had to cancel travel as a “direct result” of the systems issue will receive full refunds. The refunds, Porter said, will be processed at a later date.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working diligently to get you on your way as soon as possible,” the company said on social media.

The impact of the issues is still being felt by some passengers, including one woman who told CP24 that Porter can’t get her on a new flight until Saturday.

“We came last night and you know I was patient and they were like, ‘No more flights are going to be cancelled.’ Then my flight was cancelled,” she said.

“(I’m) going to miss a graduation and a wedding… I can’t even be put on standby. That’s how busy it is.”