

CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for two men after a Porsche driver was allegedly carjacked and robbed following a fender-bender in Rexdale on Tuesday.

It was shortly after midnight when a black Jeep Cherokee reportedly bumped into the rear of a 2018 blue Porche Panamera.

The vehicles stopped near Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard, where police say the occupants got out to check for any damage.

At that point, it’s alleged the passenger of the Jeep brandished a handgun and ordered the Porche driver to hand over his car fob, money and cellphone.

The suspect then got into the Jeep and drove off, with the driver of the Jeep following close behind.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Little is known about the two suspects involved. Police said one of them was reportedly wearing black clothing with his face covered.

Both suspects are wanted for robbery with a weapon and threatening bodily harm.

Investigators are asking drivers who may have been passing by and have dashboard cameras to check their footage and contact police if they see anything relevant.