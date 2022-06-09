Popular Ontario ice cream company asks employee to remove 'offensive' flags from car after public outcry

A popular ice cream destination in Newmarket, Ont. has asked an employee to remove “offensive” flags after complaints surfaced on social media.

Late on June 6, customers on Twitter started admonishing Kawartha Dairy after seeing a photograph allegedly of an employee’s vehicle decorated in flags that supported the so-called freedom convoy, an anti-vaccine mandate protest that shuttered streets in downtown Ottawa and across the province for weeks.

The tweet with the photograph has since been deleted; however, Kawartha Dairy confirmed that an employee was asked to remove “offensive” flags following complaints.

“We understand the flags on one of our employee’s personal vehicles were offensive,” they said. “Although there was no profanity on the flags, we have spoken to the employee, who has removed the flags from their vehicle.”

“Kawartha Dairy does not support and is in no way affiliated with the fringe movement.”

While some people on social media said the flags contained profanity, specifically in relation to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the company alleges they did not.

“It is our understanding, and we have confirmed, that the flags were "We The Fringe" flags not "F*** Trudeau" flags.”

This explanation did not seem to quell any frustration amid customers, who argued Canadians should boycott the company.

“As a customer at this Newmarket location, I find this incredibly inappropriate,” one person wrote. “Please look into the matter immediately as kids and adults alike don’t need to be subjected to such language while simply getting ice cream.”

Another customer said they typically buy Kawartha ice cream daily but, “if nothing is done about this we won’t be anymore.”

“I was at this location a couple of weeks ago and didn’t think it was a permanent fixture. Now I know better and will avoid it. Can’t support this nonsense,” another person wrote.

Other customers said that people need to respect the right of all people, including employees, of expressing themselves on their personal property.

While I don’t support this kind of behaviour I think calling people out on Twitter essentially trying to hurt businesses or trying to have employees fired is equally of poor taste. — Ryan (@rpmetheringham) June 7, 2022

The Freedom Convoy rolled into Ottawa in February and stayed for three weeks, blocking roadways and forcing businesses to close. More than 100 people were charged.