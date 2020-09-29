TORONTO -- It was bittersweet day for sweet-toothed Torontonians as a popular bakery in the city’s Chinatown district closed its door forever.

After 30 years in business, Furama Cake and Desserts Garden served up the final batch of its popular pineapple buns and egg tarts on Tuesday.

The bakery, located on Spadina Avenue just south of Dundas Street, made the announcement last week via a handwritten sign on their shop window that said the closure was due to “difficult circumstances.”

A steady stream of long-time customers came to say farewell on Tuesday and many walked away with as many freshly-baked goods as they could carry.

“We were here last week when they made the announcement and we’re here again to stock up,” customer Sol Orwell told CTV News Toronto. “We have two trays.”

“The family that runs this place is very gracious and nice,” Calla Lee told CTV News Toronto, while buying egg tarts for her 95-year-old grandmother. “When I was a kid they used to bring day-old bread to my grandmother’s house and leave it on the doorknob for her.”

Toronto resident Lily Yip said she has fond childhood memories as well. Her father, Kong, worked at Furama as a baker for 30 years.

“We grew up eating buns. We’d rush out the door, and wouldn’t have time for breakfast. He’d always have buns for us at home. That was our daily routine,” said Yip. “It’s sad to see the shop close.”

The front windows of the bakery have been completely covered with notes from well-wishers.

“Thanks for being part of my childhood,” read one note. “Hope you change your mind, love the coconut buns,” said another.

Many who made their final trip lamented the closure, and the changing face of Toronto’s Chinatown.

“Just watching so many places shutter is sad,” said Thomas Sniedznis, who said he visited the bakery for breakfast on a regular basis.

“The economic model is shifting towards Amazon and online deliveries. So many people aren’t going out to purchase things anymore, and combined with the government lockdowns, it’s really kneecapping these businesses.”