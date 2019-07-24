

Sean Davidson and Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





A man has been robbed of his pet Poodle and cell phone during an early morning knifepoint robbery in Scarborough.

Police said the robbery occurred near McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East just after 1 a.m.

Police say three suspects, who were armed with a knife, approached the victim and demanded money.

When the victim failed to handover and cash, police say the suspects stole his small Poodle and phone.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The dog, named Ding Ding, is a small grey and brown Toy Poodle who was wearing a red collar at the time of the robbery, police say.

A photo of the Ding Ding has not yet been released by detectives.

Police have not released suspect descriptions, except to say two of the males were wearing dark clothing while the other was wearing a red t-shirt.