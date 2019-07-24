

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A poodle allegedly stolen during a knifepoint robbery in Scarborough has been found safe, his owner says.

Tian Yu Hu, 34, was walking seven-year-old Ding Ding around 1 a.m., in the McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East area, when he says three men approached him with a knife.

“Last night after work I walked my dog and then three people robbed my dog and then my phone too,” Hu said. “Two guys came close to me and then one guy showed me a knife and then they asked me to give them money or said they’ll stab me.”

“My phone I don’t mind, but my dog is family. It’s very important.”



Ding Ding the poodle is seen in this image provided by the owner. (Tian Yu Hu)

The scene of a knifepoint robbery in Scarborough on July 24, 2019 is seen. (CTV News Toronto)

Hu said Ding Ding is “a very good dog.”

“My dog is very little. Please don’t hurt Ding Ding.”

Ding Ding was wearing a red collar at the time of the robbery.



Ding Ding the poodle is seen in this image provided by the owner. (Tian Yu Hu)

Hu said that Ding Ding was found in his building’s complex sometime before 6:40 p.m. He says he has filed a report with police.

Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said that once found, the suspects will likely be charged with robbery with a weapon.

Investigators have released descriptions of three suspects wanted in connection with the alleged incident.

The first suspect has been described by police as a white male in his late teens who has a slim build, blond hair, and was wearing a light red jacket.

The second suspect is believed to be a black male in his late teens who stands about six-feet tall and has a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the robbery, police confirmed.

The third suspect has been described by investigators as a black male who is approximately six-feet tall and has a medium build.