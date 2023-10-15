Toronto

    • Pomerleau wins women's Canadian marathon title, Broatch captures national men's crown

    Caroline Pomerleau claimed the women's Canadian marathon title, while Thomas Broatch captured the national men's crown at the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday.

    Pomerleau, from Quebec City, crossed the finish line in two hours 34 minutes 44 seconds to finish 10th overall and the top Canadian. Ethiopia's Buze Diriba was the overall winner at 2:23:11.

    Anne-Marie Comeau (2:34:51) of Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., was the second Canadian, placing 11th overall and Dayna Pidhoresky (2:35:50) of Tecumseh, Ont., finished 12th overall as the third Canadian.

    Vancouver's Broatch claimed the men's national title at 2:16:25, finishing sixth overall. Kenya's Elvis Cheboi was the overall winner at 2:09:20.

    Benjamin Raymond (2:20:15) of Laval, Que., finished as the second Canadian and eighth overall, while Sergio Villanueva (2:20:48) of Mississauga, Ont., placed ninth overall as the third Canadian.

    About 23,800 runners participated in the 5K, half-marathon and marathon. The 42.195-kilometre marathon course first stretched west and then east along the lakeshore, with the start and finish line being in front of Toronto City Hall.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2023.

     

