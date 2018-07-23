Community leaders and politicians are reacting to a mass shooting that occurred in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood Sunday evening. The shooting claimed the lives of an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child. Thirteen other individuals were injured.

Toronto Mayor John Tory addressed city council Monday morning after stopping at the scene of the shooting, calling the incident a “tragedy”.

“Our entire city has been shocked by this cowardly act of violence. As I said earlier this morning at the scene, I’m of course angry that someone would carry out such an attack, which really amounts to an attack on our city itself,” he said. “This is an attack on innocent families and against our entire city.”

Tory is expected to meet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair, and Police Chief Mark Saunders around 4 p.m.

Many politicians and leaders also turned to social media to express their condolences and support for the people impacted by the shooting.