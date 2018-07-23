

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





Community leaders and politicians are reacting to a mass shooting that occurred in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood Sunday evening. The shooting claimed the lives of an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child. Thirteen other individuals were injured.

Toronto Mayor John Tory addressed city council Monday morning after stopping at the scene of the shooting, calling the incident a “tragedy”.

“Our entire city has been shocked by this cowardly act of violence. As I said earlier this morning at the scene, I’m of course angry that someone would carry out such an attack, which really amounts to an attack on our city itself,” he said. “This is an attack on innocent families and against our entire city.”

Tory is expected to meet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair, and Police Chief Mark Saunders around 4 p.m.

Many politicians and leaders also turned to social media to express their condolences and support for the people impacted by the shooting.

My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto, and may the injured make a full recovery. The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave - and we’ll be there to support you through this difficult time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 23, 2018

Tonight, a despicable act has been perpetrated on the Danforth in our city. On behalf of all Toronto residents, I am outraged that someone has unleashed such a terrible attack on our city and people innocently enjoying a Sunday evening. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) July 23, 2018

My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of the horrific act of gun violence in Toronto. Thank you to all the first responders for acting quickly to help everyone affected. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 23, 2018

My heart is with the victims, their loved ones, and all those near the #Danforth tonight impacted by this horrific violence.

Thank you to life-saving police and paramedics.

If you are a potential witness, please contact @TorontoPolice. #Danforthshooting — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) July 23, 2018