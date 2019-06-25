York Regional Police say that investigators are working on a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Aurora on Monday.

Police said that the girl was sexually assaulted by an unknown male on a pathway in a wooded area near John West Way, north of Wellington Road, just before noon.

Investigators said the suspect may have been armed with a handgun.

The victim was able to make her way out of the trail, police said, where she was helped by an employee in the area.

The girl was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

On Tuesday, officers searched the wooded area for evidence, including a possible weapon. Const. Andy Pattenden said that police concerned about this brazen attack.

“Our investigators are working through that process right now,” Pattenden told CTV News Toronto. ‘’As soon as we have a sketch we will be putting it out.’’

Police have previously described the suspect as being a male in his 20s with a light brown skin tone. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a red baseball hat.

Local resident Aldo Vega walks the same trails during his lunch hour.

“I am a little bit shocked because I have never seen anything down there like that’’, he says. “It is always peaceful.”

“It is very unusual for Aurora and it is very scary," said Aurora resident Mona Madad.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call York Regional Police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.