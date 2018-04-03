

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says he will withdraw the service’s application to participate in this year’s Pride parade.

Saunders publicized the decision Tuesday afternoon, less than one day after Pride Toronto and several other groups requested that Toronto police back down.

In a written statement sent to media, Saunders said that while he remains committed to “strengthening and renewing the relationship” between police and the LGBTQ2S community, he is conscious of recent “challenging times” that have put a strain on that reconciliation.

“In light of the concerns expressed in yesterday’s letter to me, I will be withdrawing the application we have made to the organizing committee of the Pride Parade,” he wrote on Tuesday. “My hope is that this move will be received as a concrete example of the fact that I am listening closely to the community’s concerns and I am committed thoroughly to building a better, stronger relationship between us. Much more work is needed, of course. But hopefully this moment moves us forward in an important way.”

Last night, Pride Toronto and other groups representing the city’s LGBTQ community said they don’t believe the community’s relationship with police can be “mended through a parade.”

“We recognize steps have been taken to work in collaboration and consultation to understand what we need to be safe. This will not be accomplished in one day,” the written statement reads. “Marching won’t contribute towards solving these issues; they are beyond the reach of symbolic gestures.”

The statement pointed to tensions between police and the community that have grown in the wake of the investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

McArthur was arrested on January 18 and has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder to date, though those charges have not been proven in a court. Police previously denied suggestions from community members that there was a serial killer lurking in the city’s Gay Village.

Pride Toronto also nodded to the disappearances and subsequent deaths of Alloura Wells and Tess Richey as reasons for their concern, saying both cases “speak to the marginalization of our communities and the silencing of our concerns.”

Toronto police have since launched a dedicated missing persons unit and will conduct as a result of their cases and those allegedly linked to McArthur. A professional standards review is also underway into Wells’ and Richey’s cases.

“The individual stories and lived experiences of each of these people were unique. But what they did share was that the investigations into their disappearances were insufficient, community knowledge and expertise was not accessed and despite the fact that many of us felt and voiced our concerns, we were dismissed,” the groups wrote. “This has severely shaken our community’s already often tenuous trust in the city’s law enforcement. We feel more vulnerable than ever.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory, who responded briefly via spokesperson Monday night, said the matter belongs to police and the community.

"Mayor Tory firmly believes this is a matter for the police and the LGBT2Q community to work out, with restored trust and collaboration as the number one priority,” he said in a written statement.

This year’s Toronto Pride month is scheduled to begin on June 1 with a flag raising ceremony at City Hall. The parade will take place on June 24.

More to come..