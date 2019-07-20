

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are warning North York residents of a possible hazardous material after several wild animals were found dead near a neighbourhood park.

According to a news release issued on Saturday, officers were called to 25 Cassandra Boulevard, located near the Don Valley Parkway and York Mills Road, after receiving reports of several deceased raccoons and squirrels in the area.

“As a result of investigation police believe that an undetermined poison may have been left within the park area and has the potential to harm children and small animals,” police said in the release.

Investigators say the poison is believed to have been in some peanut butter.

Police are warning residents who frequent the park with children or small animals to be on the watch for unusual symptoms and to seek medical attention if necessary.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.