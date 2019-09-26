Toronto police are warning senior residents of at least three fraudsters pretending to offer renovation services in Toronto’s Lawrence Park neighbourhood.

The scammers, described by police as white men, are knocking on doors looking for elderly residents. They introduce themselves as construction workers and offer to do discounted work.

“They’re performing some work, [and] then they are identifying areas that need to be worked on which really they don’t,” Staff Sgt. Scott Bradbury told CTV News Toronto.

“[They’re] overcharging on payment, [and] having people come to bank machines with them and pay for things that aren’t complete.”

Senior resident Elyessa, who did not want to give her full name, said she was recently scammed $12,000 as a down payment for a $20,000 home renovation bill.

She said a group of men came to her Lawrence Park home, saying they were doing jobs in the neighbourhood and could fix her driveway. They eventually said they were also going to waterproof her basement, she said.

"I’ve always trusted people. I've always been really good with my intuition and I got conned," she said.



Toronto police are warning people about a scam targeting senior residents in Toronto’s Lawrence Park neighbourhood. (CTV News Toronto)

The men, she said, demanded they only be paid in cash.

Brett Blake, a freelance construction worker, told CTV News Toronto that he worked for three men for three days before realizing they were scamming Elyessa and others.

He said the basement didn't need fixing.

"It’s already waterproofed, there is the waterproofing of the house,” he said. “They dug out something that was already waterproofed and then I had to fill it all back in.”

Before leaving the property, Blake said he told Elyessa that she was already waterproofed, and that this was a “rip off.”

It is not clear if the men who came to her home are the same three ones identified by police.

Investigators have released the descriptions of three male suspects wanted in connection with other incidents.

The first suspect is described as white, five-foot-10, with short dark hair and a medium build. The suspect had a “heavy Scottish accent.”

The second suspect is described as white, five-foot-10, with fair skin, an athletic build and blue eyes. The suspect also had a “heavy Scottish accent.”

The last suspect is also described as white, five-foot-10, in his late thirties, with dark short hair and a muscular build.

Police said they may be driving a white van or truck.

Police are asking people to be extra cautious if approached for unsolicited home repairs and to contact police with any information.