Police warn of string of carjackings in Markham, Ont.

York police are warning the public that a string of carjackings in Markham, Ont. are believed to be connected with the same suspects.

The latest incident happened early Wednesday morning, at around 12:30 a.m., in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive East and Donald Cousens Parkway.

Police said the victim was travelling eastbound on Major Mackenzie Drive East in a grey Mercedes AMG sedan, and was “lightly” rear-ended when stopped at Donald Cousens Parkway by a dark-coloured vehicle.

When the victim got out of his Mercedes, the driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle allegedly approached him quickly wearing ski masks and dressed in all black clothes.

Police said one of the suspects “extended a baton” before demanding the victim’s car keys. While the victim was not physically injured, police said both the suspects drove off with the vehicles.

Two recent carjackings that happened within the last few days – on Aug. 17 and Aug. 20 – have lead investigators to believe the same suspects are involved, adding they are operating a black BMW SUV.

In the two previous incidents, both victims were struck from behind by a black BMW SUV while stopped at an intersection, and a suspect approached the victim with a knife after the collision. Both occurred overnight with the first reported incident taking place shortly after 11 p.m. and the second at around 3 a.m.

The suspect in Sunday’s incident was described by police as a roughly 20-year-old white man standing about five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 with a skinny build and black hair, and wearing a black hoodie. Police noted in Thursday’s incident, the suspect was similarly described except was wearing a black ski mask at the time.

None of the victims sustained physical injuries following the carjackings, according to police.

Police urge citizens to drive to a police station or contact them immediately if they feel they are being followed.

“If you are the victim of a carjacking, do not risk your life over property that can be replaced,” police officials wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information related to the carjackings is asked to contact the Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.