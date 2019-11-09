TORONTO -- Ontario residents are being warned of a new scam called "SIM swapping" that allows fraudsters to steal your personal information and even empty your bank accounts.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said through the scam, fraudsters have the potential to access your social media accounts, calendar, contacts and money. Police said scammers can even apply for credit in your name or impersonate you to defraud your entire contact list.

Police said fraudsters will call your mobile phone company and impersonate you. They will report that your phone has been lost or stolen.

Your phone number will then be linked to a new SIM card and device that the fraudsters control.

"The fraudster then downloads a series of the most popular and most attractive apps," the OPP and the Ontario Serious Fraud Office said in a news release on Friday.

"They will select the 'Forgot Password' button on all apps. If an account is associated to your phone number or email address, the fraudster will receive a verification code."

"They will then use this code to confirm ownership of the account, create their own password and takeover your accounts."

"In the meantime, you lose access to your mobile service, are typically locked out of all your accounts, and are left scrambling."

How you can protect yourself

The OPP said there are a number of ways people can protect themselves from this scam. They include:

Keeping your personal information personal. It is as simple as not publishing your date of birth on social media

Do not answer phishing emails or text messages looking for you to confirm your password or update your account information

Use an offline password manager

Contact your phone provider and ask about additional security measures that may be available

If you lose mobile service on your device, contact your service provider immediately

Go with your gut. If a message seems fishy, it probably is

Anyone who has been a victim of fraud is asked to contact their local police station.