TORONTO -- Toronto Police are warning the public after an apparently random stabbing in the Thorncliffe Park area.

The stabbing happened at around 6 p.m. in E.T. Seton Park.

According to police, a man was with some friends in the park when a woman approached him, produced an edged weapon and stabbed him without provocation.

The woman then retreated into the park, police said.

The man sustained minor injuries and was able to make his own way to hospital.

The suspect is described as a Black woman, standing between five-foot-three and five-foot-five, weighing about 110 pounds with short black hair in braids and multiple tattoos. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt and black pants.

Please say it is believed that she lives or stays in a tent in the wooded area of the park.

Police are warning that she may be armed, violent, and dangerous. Anyone who spots her is being asked to call 911 and is being advised not to approach her.