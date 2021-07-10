Advertisement
Police urgently search for 84-year-old man last seen in downtown Toronto
Published Saturday, July 10, 2021 12:41PM EDT
TORONTO -- Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 84-year-old man last seen in downtown Toronto.
Toronto police said the man was last seen on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:35 a .m. in the area of Victoria and Shuter streets.
Police have identified the man as Michel Fountas. He is described to be 100 lbs with a thin build, brown eyes and dark grey hair.
Officers said he was wearing green cargo pants, a blue and green sweater with a red Canada flag on the front, grey and white Adidas shoes and was carrying a black canvas bags.
Police said they are concerned for his safety and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.