TORONTO -- Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 84-year-old man last seen in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said the man was last seen on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:35 a .m. in the area of Victoria and Shuter streets.

Police have identified the man as Michel Fountas. He is described to be 100 lbs with a thin build, brown eyes and dark grey hair.

Officers said he was wearing green cargo pants, a blue and green sweater with a red Canada flag on the front, grey and white Adidas shoes and was carrying a black canvas bags.

Police said they are concerned for his safety and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.