Police urge drivers to 'use caution' after wild turkey snarls traffic in Scarborough

Toronto police are urging people to “use caution when driving” in northwest Scarborough after receiving reports of a wild turkey walking on the road.

The large bird was spotted on Monday shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of Warden Avenue and Cloverleaf Gate, which is just north of Highway 401.

Police said that the Toronto Wildlife Centre has been notified of the situation.

This isn't the first time a turkey has reportedly fowled up traffic in the city.

Last November, police advised motorists of “traffic issues” being caused by a turkey strolling on Sheppard Avenue East, near Highway 404, in North York.

They went on to say that the turkey “apparently … lives in the area” and urged motorists to drive with caution when in that vicinity.