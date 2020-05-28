TORONTO -- Video and images of a daylight shooting in the downtown core that left Toronto rapper Houdini dead are expected to be released this afternoon as police Chief Mark Saunders provides an update on the investigation.

On Tuesday, just after 4 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of King Street and Blue Jays Way for multiple reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene they located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One day later, police identified the victim as 21-year-old Dimarjio Jenkins, a rapper who lived in Toronto and was known as Houdini.

Houdini has been described by those who knew him as a “kind young man,” who had a “very promising future in music.”

“He was an independent rising star widely considered on his way to ‘making it’ in the music industry and appreciation for his music already extended way past the GTA,” HipHopCanada’s founder and editor-in-chief Jesse Plunkett said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Very few Canadian hip-hop artists have been able to achieve the views and streams independently that Houdini did, which makes the fact that he didn’t get to take his career to the next level even more devastating.”

The shooting, which took place outside the Bisha Hotel & Residences, also left a 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman injured. Police have said they are both expected to survive.

Investigators previously said Houdini and the teenage boy were targeted, but the woman was an innocent bystander.

A police source told CP24 the teenage boy returned fire in the incident and is now facing gun-related charges.

No suspect descriptions have been released by investigators thus far, but Saunders said on Tuesday that, based on initial evidence, the case is “very solvable.”

The suspect vehicle has been described by investigators as possibly being a blue Volkswagen Tiguan. Police said it was last seen heading southbound on Blue Jays Way before turning westbound on Front Street and then northbound on Spadina Avenue.

Saunders is expected to update the case at Toronto Police Headquarters, alongside Det.-Sgt. Andy Singh, at 2 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the news conference live as soon as it begins.

Investigators are continuing to urge anyone with further information regarding this case to come forward.