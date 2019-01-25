

CTV News Toronto





Police in Durham Region say they are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Pickering as a “suspicious death.”

In a tweet, police said the body of a 20-year-old man was located in a wooded area just north of Pine Ridge Secondary School, near Halsey Lane, at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say a woman was walking her dogs when she made the discovery and called 911.

Homicide detectives and forensic investigators are on scene.

Few other details have been provided about the investigation at this time.

More to come…