

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





The suspicious disappearance investigation on four seniors from the Muskoka region in the late 1990s will be updated by police today.

The Ontario Provincial Police say foul play is suspected in each of the cases, which have never been solved.

Joan Lawrence, 77, disappeared in 1998 and police said at the time they believe she was murdered.

Ninety-one-year-old John Semple, 72-year-old John Crofts and 73-year-old Ralph Grant vanished from 1997 to 1999 and are also believed to have been killed.

The OPP say they hope the update brings “clarity and a potential resolution for the community that has lived with unanswered questions and speculation since the late 1990s.”

Police have never named suspects in the investigations.

Police will speak at 11 a.m. today in Vaughn.