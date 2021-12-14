Toronto police are expected to provide an update into the murders of Barry and Honey Sherman as the fourth anniversary of their deaths approaches this week.

Tuesday’s press briefing will involve Det. Sgt. Brandon Price of the homicide squad and is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The briefing will livestreamed on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News Toronto app.

Four years ago tomorrow, Barry and Honey were found in a semi-seated position on the deck of their North York home’s indoor pool, hanging by belts from a railing. Autopsies revealed that both Honey and Barry died of ligature neck compression.

While some police sources initially suggested to media outlets that the incident could have been a murder-suicide, police eventually classified it as a double homicide.

However, to date no arrests have been made.

In November 2020, police said they had identified a person of interest in the murders, but declined to name that individual.

The Sherman family has criticized police handling of the investigation, and in 2018 offered a $10 million reward for information on who killed the couple.

They hired a team of private investigators, who claimed police did not fingerprint domestic staff with access to the Sherman’s home until “well” into the investigation and also said police ignored possible evidence of forced entry into their home.

Last June, a court unsealed Barry Sherman’s will, showing it was changed significantly nine months before he was killed.

He ordered his assets outside of his primary business split evenly among his four adult children.

Barry Sherman formed the generic pharmaceutical company Apotex, and his net worth at the time of his death was more than $4 billion according to sources in the financial press.