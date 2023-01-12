Police to update case of Ontario couple murdered in Vaughan

Police are scheduled to provide an update Thursday on the 2021 murders of an Ontario couple.

York Regional Police (YRP) Chief Jim MacSween will be joined at 1 p.m. by Investigative Services Supt. Rhonda Corsi and Director of the BOLO program Max Langois at police headquarters in Vaughan for the announcement.

Kristy Nguyen, 25, and Quoc Tran, 37, of Markham, Ont., went missing on Sept. 18, 2021.

Investigators with York Regional Police have said that Nguyen and Tran are believed to be victims of foul play in a targeted attack carried out on Sept. 18 at 111 Zenway Blvd. – a commercial property in Vaughan.

Later that month, YRP announced one of the bodies had been recovered at Twin Creeks Landfill and Environmental Centre in Watford, Ont., which is located about 2.5 hours west of Toronto.

At the time, authorities said they were still working to recover the second body, which they believe was at the same location.

At the same news conference, police said Recaldo Liburd of Vaughan had been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the investigation.

Recaldo Liburd, 36, of Vaughan is pictured. (York Regional Police /Handout)

A Canada-wide warrant is in effect for Phuong Tan Nguyen, who is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder.

He is believed to have fled the Toronto area after the murders, police said.

Phuong Tan Nguyen is seen here in this undated photo. (York Regional Police handout)

YRP Const. Maniva Armstrong said that there is "no information to suggest there was a connection between the parties," despite one victim having the same last name as the accused.

Police did not say why they believe the attack was targeted or how the two victims died.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Sean Davidson