

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are expected to update the investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur on Friday morning.

The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper is currently facing five counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi and Dean Lisowick.

Police previously told CP24 that they anticipate more charges to be laid against McArthur.

The expected announcement comes as officers continue to search through McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment combing through possible evidence.

On Feb. 8, police said the remains of six people, including Kinsman, were located in large planters at a Leaside home, located at 53 Mallory Crescent, connected to McArthur.

At the time, investigators would not comment if the outstanding remains belonged to any of the other previously identified victims.

Excavation at the Leaside property ended on Feb. 14 and the home was released back to its owners after officers said no other human remains were found.

McArthur was initially charged in connection with the deaths of Kinsman, 49, and Esen, 44, on Jan. 18. Both men went missing from the city’s Church-Wellesley Village neighbourhood last year.

Police then laid three additional murder charges against McArthur in connection with the deaths of Kayhan, 58, Mahmudi, 50, and Lisowick, 47, weeks later.

McArthur’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28.