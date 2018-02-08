

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police will provide an update on the investigation into Bruce McArthur this afternoon ahead of the expected start of excavation at a Leaside property that is connected to the alleged serial killer.

Officers have been at a property on Mallory Crescent, where McArthur stored landscaping tools, since his arrest last month.

Last week, police confirmed that the remains of at least three individuals were found in two planters taken from outside the home.

Police also said that they would excavate part of the lawn after ground-penetrating radar identified “some areas where the earth has been disturbed.”

That work was initially scheduled to begin early this week but has been pushed back.

Police have said that an anthropologist is being brought in to oversee the excavation, which will have to be completed by hand.

Today’s police update is scheduled for 2 p.m. near the Mallory Crescent home.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga will be speaking with reporters.

To date, McArthur has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder though police have said that more charges are likely.

McArthur was arrested on Jan. 18 amid continuing concerns from members of the Church and Wellesley community that someone was preying on men with ties to the neighbourhood.