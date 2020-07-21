TORONTO -- Police in Peel Region are expected to speak update the public about two homicide investigations dating to last fall at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah and others will speak about the murder of Jonathan Davis, a 17-year-old boy who was standing in a parkette near his home on Sept. 14, 2019 when as many as seven people armed with handguns opened fire.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene and five other people suffered serious gunshot wounds in that incident.

His mother, Raechon Elaihe told CP24 Davis was in grade 12 at the time of the shooting, and was a mild-mannered, polite boy who was always kind to his siblings.

The police will also speak about the murder of Giovanni Delahaye.

Delahaye was in a vehicle with two other occupants at the Derry Road off-ramp from Highway 410 on Oct. 22, 2019 when another vehicle pulled alongside them and a suspect opened fire.

Delahaye, 28, died at the scene while the other two victims were rushed to hospital in serious condition.

His death and several other incidents along Highway 410 prompted Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown to demand security cameras in areas near the highway.