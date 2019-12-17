TORONTO -- Toronto police will be providing details today about an arrest that has been made in a “multi-jurisdictional” sexual assault investigation.

Investigators have released little information about the case but say one man is in custody in connection with the case.

Supt. Pauline Gray, of the Toronto Police Service’s Sex Crimes unit, and OPP Det.-Insp. Darren Webster will attend the news conference, which will be held at 1 p.m. at Toronto police headquarters.