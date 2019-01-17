

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police will offer more information today on their investigation into a shocking assault on a Toronto-based lawyer on New Year’s Day.

It was shortly after midnight when, for reasons unknown, a 36-year-old man got into a fight with two other men on Queen Street West near Bathurst Street.

The victim, who colleagues identified as David Shellnutt, was severely beaten in what police have called a “random attack.”

In security video obtained exclusively by CTV News Toronto, Shellnut appears to pick up a garbage bag from the sidewalk, swing it over his shoulder and hurl it out of camera view. He reappears seconds later, running away from two people.

At that point, a fight breaks out between the three men. Shellnutt is eventually knocked to the ground unconscious and punched in the head.

The video does not show what led up to the fight, nor have police said what sparked it.

Shellnutt was reportedly bleeding heavily when police officers arrived on scene. He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, however, his condition worsened in hospital and he fell into a coma.

He awoke from the coma recently and is recovering.

“I am walking now but still in pain and intubated,” Shellnut wrote Monday on a GoFundMe page created in an effort to support his recovery.

“I am finally taking guests but am easily overwhelmed (and yes, I had some help writing this out). It is becoming clear that though I’m progressing well it will be a long road of recovery and rehabilitation.”

In a photograph posted with the update, Shellnut gives a thumbs up with tubes dangling from his face and a bandage over his nose.

Two days after the attack, investigators released images of two suspects.

Police believe the pair fled from the area in a newer model Dodge Charger.

Det. Scott Allan will hold a news conference about the investigation at 10:30 a.m.