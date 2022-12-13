Police to provide update on two 'unprovoked' face slashing attacks downtown

Toronto police will provide an update this morning on the investigation into two random slashing attacks that took place downtown.

The first incident happened in the Dundas and Victoria streets area at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the victim was standing outside when the suspect allegedly approached from behind and slashed them in the face with an edged weapon.

It is alleged that the same suspect then attacked a victim who was sleeping outside near Yonge and Adelaide streets at around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, again slashing them in the face with an edged weapon.”

Police have said that both incidents appear to be “unprovoked.”

However, few other details are known.

Police have previously released a surveillance camera image of the suspect, along with a brief description.

He is described as male and 20 to 30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black headphones, a black winter jacket, black pants and tanned construction boots.

Today’s update is scheduled for police headquarters on College Street at 11 a.m.

Insp. Kathlin Seremetkovs will be on hand to take questions from reporters.