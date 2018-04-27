

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police are expected to provide an update on the investigation into the deadly van rampage on Yonge Street that claimed the lives of 10 people.

Insp. Bryan Bott of the Toronto police homicide squad and Chief Coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer have called the news conference for 3 p.m. at police headquarters.

Huyer told reporters earlier this week that it could take several days before the victims could be positively identified. He said identifications were taking place but, in some cases, required them to obtain dental or DNA records.

Police have not public identified any of the victims nor did they provide further details about what the update pertains to.

Ten people were killed and 14 others hospitalized when the driver of a white rental van plowed into unsuspecting pedestrians going about their day on a Yonge Street sidewalk near Finch Avenue on Monday.

Police have called it a deliberate attack. Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Authorities say they may still charge him with one more count of attempted murder.

Betty Forsyth, Renuka Amarasingha, Munir Abed Alnajjar, Anne Marie D’Amico, Chul Min ‘Eddie’ Kang, Dorothy Sewell and, more recently, Sohe Chung, have been identified by friends and family as seven of the 10 victims. A Seneca College student is also believed to be among the dead.

Ryerson University confirmed that one of their staff, chemistry professor Amir Kiumarsi, was one of the 14 injured. The family of Amaresh Tesfamariam, a 72-year-old nurse, revealed she too was hospitalized with serious injuries.

As of Thursday, police continued to comb through the busy one-kilometre stretch of Yonge Street for evidence. They say the complex investigation is ongoing.