

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police will be providing an update this morning on their investigation into a shooting at a Scarborough playground that left two young sisters injured last summer.

The children, ages five and nine, were at a playground on Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue, on the evening of June 14, 2018 when they were shot.

The girls were rushed to hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Police say 11 small children were in the park at the time of the shooting.

Investigators previously said that they believed the intended target of the shooting was a man who was at the park at the time.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting and one man is still outstanding.

A third man, identified as T’Quan Robertson, 23, is wanted for attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and two counts of aggravated assault.

He has been described by police as five-foot-eight and 130 pounds.

“He is considered armed and dangerous. If he is seen, do not approach him, and immediately call 911,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Today’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.