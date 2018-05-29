

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police in Peel Region say they will provide an update today on the investigation into an explosion at a Mississauga, Ont., restaurant last week that left 15 people injured.

Supt. Rob Ryan says the force west of Toronto will answer media questions and appeal for witnesses in addition to providing an update.

Investigators allege two suspects detonated an improvised explosive device in the restaurant before fleeing on foot and then jumping into an unidentified vehicle.

Fifteen of the approximately 40 people inside the restaurant were injured, but all have since been released from hospital.

Police say investigators wrapped up their work at the Bombay Bhel restaurant on Sunday night, but management says the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

The restaurant's website says its three other locations are open for business.