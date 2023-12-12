Police to provide update on Kenneth Law investigation after murder charges laid

Police are expected to provide an update Tuesday on the investigation into Kenneth Law, the Mississauga man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide.

Documents obtained by CTV News Toronto on Monday indicate that Law now faces 14 new charges of second-degree murder in connection with the case.

The new charges against Law were filed at the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on Monday.

Law was previously charged with 14 counts of counselling or aiding suicide in connection with the deaths of people in regions across Ontario, including Toronto, York Region, Durham Region, London, Ont., Thunder Bay, Waterloo, and Peel Region.

It appears the murder charges involve the same alleged victims identified in the previous counts and investigators have said that they range in age from 16 to 36.

Police allege Law used a number of online storefronts to sell sodium nitrite, a preservative used for meat processing that can be lethal in large doses.

Websites associated with the 57-year-old appeared to sell rubber tubing, gas masks and other dangerous materials which can be used for suicide, police have said.

Investigators previously noted that they believe Law sent more than 1,200 packages that may have contained instruments for suicide to as many as 40 countries.

The charges against Law have not been proven in court.

York Regional Police Insp. Simon James, who is leading the multi-jurisdictional case, is expected to provide an update on the case at a news conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Jon Woodward