

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning to provide an update on an investigation into a “large-scale drug distribution ring” that was operating in the Greater Toronto Area and Windsor.

Police say that the investigation, dubbed “Project Oz,” resulted in numerous arrests and the seizure of firearms and large quantities of controlled substances, including cocaine and fentanyl. Police also say that they seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash that they are alleging is the proceeds of crime.

At today’s news conference, police say that a number of seized items will be on display as well as methods that were used by the accused individuals to conceal contraband in vehicles.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters on College Street.