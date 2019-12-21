TORONTO -- Police will hold a news conference this morning to provide an update on their investigation into the fatal assault of a woman at an apartment building in the city’s Weston neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were first dispatched to the building near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West at around 6:45 p.m. for a report of a female in distress.

Police have said that the victim was assaulted in an elevator and was found with obvious signs of trauma to her upper body.

She was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead, making her the city’s 71st homicide victim of 2019.

This morning’s news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters on College Street.