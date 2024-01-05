Police to provide update on investigation into baby's death in Thornhill
Police are expected to provide an update on the death of an infant in Thornhill Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre streets, for reports of an injury to an infant just before 6 p.m. Despite life-saving efforts, York Regional Police said the infant was pronounced dead in hospital.
The cause of death has not been released.
Police confirm a homicide investigation is underway, as is the case in any incident involving the death of a child under five years old.
No arrests have been made, but at least two people are currently being interviewed by police. Their relationship to the child, if any, has not been disclosed.
Police are investigating the death of an infant in Thornhill on Jan. 4, 2024.
A neighbour speaking to CTV News Toronto before the child was transported to hospital said a couple in their 30s lives at the home.
“I’m shocked. I'm nervous. I'm scared,” Vivian Do said.
Do said the baby was born this past summer.
Police told CP24 that investigators would release an update on the investigation Friday morning.
