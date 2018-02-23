

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police will provide an update on the investigation into accused serial killer Bruce McArthur this morning.

The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper is currently facing five counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi and Dean Lisowic but police have previously said that they anticipate laying further charges in the case.

Today’s update is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at police headquarters on College Street.

It comes about two weeks after police revealed that they recovered the remains of six people, including Kinsman, in large planters at a Leaside home connected to McArthur. Excavation at that property ended on Feb. 14 and the home was released back to its owners after officers said no other human remains were found.

Meanwhile, police continue to search through McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment for evidence and have said that they expect to be at the address for the foreseeable future.

So far, all five of McArthur's alleged victims have had connections to the city's Gay Village.

Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga will be providing today’s update.

McArthur’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28.