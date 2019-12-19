TORONTO -- Police will hold a press conference this morning to provide an update on their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old college student last week.

Jeremy Vincent Urbina, 22, was shot in the parking lot of a housing complex near Finch Avenue and Leslie Street at around 8 p.m. on Dec. 11.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Urbina's family have previously told CTV News Toronto that the OCAD student had been studying for an exam earlier in the evening but had decided to go to the supermarket across the street to get food for himself and his mother.

Police have released few details about the case at this point, other than to say that they are looking for two suspects with their faces covered who were seen running westbound from the scene.

Today’s press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters on College Street. Det. Sgt. Terry Browne will be providing the update.