

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police are holding a news conference this morning to provide an update on the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in Etobicoke over the weekend.

Dwayne Anthony Vidal was gunned down in the vicinity of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

A subsequent post-mortem examination determined that Vidal died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police have said they are looking for a single suspect ion connection with the shooting. He is described as a black male who is approximately five-foot-nine to six-foot and was wearing a black hoodie with his face concealed.

Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone will be speaking with reporters at today’s news conference, which will take place at police headquarters on College Street at 10:30 a.m.